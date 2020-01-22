What is the efficacy of WhatsApp as a medium for ads and marketing?

WhatsApp brand communication shouldn’t go down the SMS way. The communication shouldn’t be so focused on offers and sales that we totally lose out on the direct interaction and dynamism that the platform offers. Brands must use GIFs, videos, emojis and get with the lingo to develop a ‘chat-voice’ just like you and I. Unique and distinct so as to not sound like advertising but chat like a real person. People chat with people, not bots. So far, brands haven’t really made the most of this opportunity and I think they’ve missed the bus as Facebook backs off plans to post Ads on WhatsApp.