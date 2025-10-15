Diamonds have become a larger talking point: Pelki Tshering, Tanishq

What keeps Tanishq at the heart of India’s jewellery conversation, even as competition intensifies? In this interview, Pelki Tshering, the brand’s chief marketer, talks about the brand’s evolving narrative, connecting with new generations of Indian women, pioneering transparency in diamonds and gold, and the changing landscape of adornment and investment.

Below are select excerpts from the conversation. To watch the complete interview, visit YouTube.

Sreekant Khandekar: Every story has what is called a ‘narrative arc’. It is the framework in which a story moves. If you were to imagine Tanishq’s advertising as a narrative arc over more than 30 years, what would that story be?

Pelki Tshering: To me, the beauty of this is that Tanishq has been able to do this consistently over 30 years while evolving together with the modern Indian woman. It’s a story in which the modern Indian woman is at the heart of everything we do.

We have humanised the woman and highlighted the pressure she feels just by being called a woman. Of late, we have begun to bring in a lot of cultural diversity and make the stories more regional.

We believe that the modern Indian woman effortlessly brings about a unique perspective which allows her to shape her world.

Sreekant Khandekar: You have done two provocative brand films in 2025. One is the Rakhi film, which deals with the fact that brothers in India matter-of-factly grab the family home, denying their sisters their legal rights. The other is about a smartly dressed young woman who, the viewer assumes, is readying for the office, until it turns out that she is a stay-at-home mom who is mothering not a child but a dog.

How do you arrive at insights for films like these? And don’t you, as the brand custodian, worry that conservative Indians may find these themes upsetting?

Pelki Tshering: Tanishq's approach is always to celebrate the woman, her choices, her aspirations, and her perspective.

We believe that the modern Indian woman effortlessly brings about a unique perspective which allows her to shape her world. It is a world that is more empathetic and more equal. And that, I think, is the essence of the brand itself.

The Rakhi film, Brothers written by Sisters, is similar to the one we made some months back on Father’s Day. It was called Fathers written by Daughters. If in one we celebrated the pure bond between siblings, in the other we celebrated how the daughter, by her sheer presence, is shaping the father’s own journey. In both cases, we are highlighting that within the family structure women are shaping tradition.

The other film about the stay-at-home mom is about empowerment as a concept. This needs a lens that truly celebrates the woman’s right to choose – be it to work, not work or be a pet parent.

What we got was just lots and lots of love from everywhere for these films and no backlash.

Sreekant Khandekar: How do you reconcile Tanishq’s appeal as a national brand for the modern Indian woman with the fact that design choices are often rooted in regional cultures, especially when it comes to wedding jewellery?

Pelki Tshering: It is a common saying that in India, rituals change every 100 km. The way in which culture and traditions are interpreted also changes. So, the manifestation of the modern Indian woman in the regions might be very different. That’s why what we are doing, even through our wedding jewellery brand, Rivaah, is catering to communities across the country.

It could be as simple as talking about the filigree of the East or the polkis or kundans of the North or, say, temple jewellery of the South. We bring this all together to create collections where there is a fusion of craft but the designs are contemporary.

No matter where the brides are from today, they want to do two things. One, respect and celebrate their heritage, and two, ensure that the wedding is, in some sense, a reflection of who they are.

Sreekant Khandekar: Just as Tanishq once explained purity in gold, of late it has been highlighting the many intricacies in diamonds. Are the buyers of gold and diamonds very different? Are the occasions where they are worn different? And, lastly, how does diamond come across in the age-old question of adornment vs investment?

Pelki Tshering: To answer the first part of your question, there is a huge overlap between gold and diamond buyers, but, from a mindset issue, there are nuances.

Historically, when it comes to gold jewellery, there is a collective wealth conversation. Because it is a jewellery investment that has been passed down through generations, the discussion around purity and transparency plays a very important role.

However, when it comes to diamonds, it's more a form of individual expression. Today, diamonds have become a larger talking point. It is about marking and celebrating a woman’s personal milestones with something that has lasting value. So, in both cases there is something which is deep-rooted and emotional, but lasting value plays an important role, too.

Just as we once disrupted the business by introducing the Carat Meter for gold jewellery, we have begun opening Tanishq Diamond Expertise Centres in our stores to mark the brand’s 30th anniversary. Each piece of equipment there performs a specific function. For example, is it a natural diamond? Or, what is the light performance? We are telling customers to come and see for themselves.

So, while on one side we create desire and respond to the need for beautiful designs for our customers, on the other, our goal is pretty simple: it is to help customers to feel confident, connected and empowered.

Sreekant Khandekar: When Tanishq was launched, it was the first time the Indian consumer had experienced a large, modern jewellery chain. Since then, many jewellery brands have emerged, and they have learnt from the Tanishq experience and improvised on it. Isn’t it much harder for your brand to stand out now?

Pelki Tshering: Yes, the competitive scenario has really gone up. What we have built the strength of Tanishq on is not just that we have the first-mover advantage or the scale that we have. Our real strength is the enduring connect we have with the customer, which is built on a legacy of trust.

We need to focus on our strength, which is being able to understand the modern Indian woman. As long as we can do that, hopefully we will continue to be in the place that we are today.

Sreekant Khandekar: How does the continuing surge in gold prices impact brand marketing? I notice that Tanishq has been pushing for an exchange with old jewellery to make purchases more affordable for customers.

Pelki Tshering: Yes, jewellery exchange is one of the ways in which we are talking about this.

But to take a step back, when I joined Tanishq, I was struck by the many ways in which people conceive of jewellery in their lives. Sometimes it is about adornment. During festivals it is about celebration. In weddings, it is about expression. And yes, it is an investment. But if there is one thing I have realised, it is that – at the risk of sounding clichéd – jewellery is an emotion.

When one purchases jewellery, it is not merely a transaction. That’s why the price increase does different things to different people. Some don’t want to buy because prices are increasing, and others will sit on the fence. Still others will want to buy jewellery now because they believe prices will continue to rise!

Going back to your question: as marketers, while we act on the emotion behind the buying of jewellery, we also address the practical aspects of affordability. Jewellery exchange is one of the many things we do in that regard.

Sreekant Khandekar: Last question: what do you think are the broad factors or trends that might influence consumer behaviour when it comes to jewellery over the next three to five years?

Pelki Tshering: Jewellery is, in some sense, a living manifestation of every individual’s identity or tradition in addition to being an investment or adornment. I think the need to author jewellery, to personalise it, will really go up. When a buyer can personalise jewellery, it will create a very intense relevance because it will be an expression of how she is wearing it.

The other thing I see is that the whole brand currency on trust and transparency will only keep increasing.





