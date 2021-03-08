"The dependence of OTT on Bollywood has reduced": Ormax Media's Shailesh Kapoor

Previously, production houses would think big platforms like Netflix and Amazon were more likely to buy a show from them if stars were attached it. So to make a show more marketable to big platforms, star cast mattered. But over time everyone has become more comfortable with the idea that this is not a medium where star cast is that important; the concept and story are more important. That is opening up a lot of things. Scam (SonyLIV) is a good example of this.