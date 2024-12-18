Apple’s new ad shows Michael Bublé exploring the new voice memo feature

Apple has introduced a significant update to its Voice Memos application with iOS 18.2, providing musicians with enhanced recording and editing capabilities that could potentially change how artists capture and develop musical ideas.

The new feature, dubbed Layered Recordings, allows users to separate vocal tracks from instrumental recordings using advanced processing and machine learning technology.

Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the update enables musicians to create two individual tracks from a single recording, facilitating easier post-production work.

To demonstrate the new functionality, Apple collaborated with Grammy Award-winning artists Michael Bublé, Carly Pearce, and record producer Greg Wells. The trio worked on a holiday track, Maybe This Christmas, showcasing the app's potential for music creation.

Apple even shared a behind-the-scenes video of the construction of this new track, with the three artists sharing their views on the new feature.

This development marks a notable resurrection of an idea, Apple's Music Memos app, which was discontinued in 2021. While the earlier app was specifically designed for musicians, Voice Memos has now incorporated more sophisticated recording capabilities.

The update allows for cross-device synchronisation, enabling users to transfer recordings between iPhone and Mac devices. Musicians can now directly import layered recordings into professional audio software like Logic Pro, potentially streamlining the creative process.

Bublé commented on the update, emphasising the importance of mobile recording tools for musicians.

“I don’t think people realise the critical role Voice Memos on iPhone plays in the creation process for musicians. And now with Layered Recordings, if an artist has a moment of inspiration, being unencumbered by the traditional studio experience becomes the advantage, not the limitation. It’s so typically Apple to build something we didn’t know we needed—and now won’t be able to live without.”

The feature works by using machine learning to isolate vocal tracks from instrumental recordings. This technology could be particularly useful for musicians working independently or in situations where traditional studio recording is impractical.

While the update appears promising, music industry professionals will likely need time to fully evaluate its practical applications and limitations. The effectiveness of the vocal isolation technology remains to be comprehensively tested by a broader range of musicians.

Apple's update comes at a time when mobile music production tools are becoming increasingly sophisticated. The company's approach suggests a continued focus on providing creative tools that leverage advanced processing capabilities in modern smartphones.

It is also very interesting that Apple has decided to revive an idea that they discontinued in 2021. With the way content is being created, it makes sense why the tech behemoth would want to position itself as an asset to up-and-coming artists.

The update is compatible with the latest iOS version and is available with recent iPhone models, specifically the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As with any new technology, musicians and audio professionals will likely experiment with the feature to understand its full potential and limitations.