McCann’s new ad for Nescafé aims for Indian Gen Z recall

For decades, Nescafé's Indian advertising has been instantly recognisable due to its four-note musical signature—a sonic branding that has punctuated countless television commercials. The familiar jingle has consistently woven through the brand's communication, serving as a melodic shorthand that instantly signalled a Nescafé moment.

Advertisment

In its latest campaign, however, the brand has departed from this tried-and-tested approach. Nescafé has opted for a full-length rap jingle that directly addresses its target demographic, Generation Z, rather than relying on its iconic four-note tune.

The 90-second commercial follows three college freshers, each representing a distinct archetype of youthful Indian ambition.

Arav is an academic high-achiever striving to excel in his class. Vrinda is an environmentally conscious student who is building nesting boxes for sparrows. Aveka is an aspiring musician determined to become a drummer in her college band.

The campaign marks a strategic shift towards more narrative-driven, emotionally resonant advertising that aims to position Nescafé as more than just a beverage—but a companion through critical life transitions.

Srijib Mallik, executive vice president and head of McCann Gurugram, the agency behind the ad, provides insights into the campaign's development. "The transition from school to college is one of the most defining and emotionally charged moments in a young person's life," he explains.

Srijib Mallik, EVP, head of McCann Gurugram

The creative brief deliberately sought to represent diverse youth aspirations. "The three archetypes—Arav, Vrinda, and Aveka—were chosen to represent the diverse aspirations and struggles of young consumers," Mallik says.

Every character was carefully crafted to reflect various aspects of contemporary youth experience. Arav embodies the weight of academic pressure, Vrinda represents a deep social consciousness, and Aveka symbolises artistic passion and personal courage.

"The lyrics were crafted to resonate with Gen Z's self-made, hustle-driven mentality, while the melody ensures memorability and repeat value" Srijib Mallik, McCann Gurugram

The accompanying rap jingle, with its lyrics "bana apni duniya" (make your world), was specifically designed to resonate with Generation Z's self-made, entrepreneurial mindset. "The lyrics were crafted to resonate with Gen Z's self-made, hustle-driven mentality, while the melody ensures memorability and repeat value," Mallik notes.

The campaign is strategically aligned with Nescafé's long-term goal of transforming coffee consumption in India from an occasional indulgence into a daily habit. This holds particular significance in a market that has traditionally been dominated by tea.

The production timeline spanned over four months, from concept approval to final delivery. The agency, in collaboration with the director, prioritised a narrative approach that was both emotionally engaging and culturally relevant.

"Rather than emphasising taste, aroma, or coffee benefits, the campaign integrates coffee organically into life moments" Srijib Mallik, McCann Gurugram

Notably, the advertisement diverges from conventional product-centric marketing. The campaign seamlessly incorporates the product into everyday life moments, rather than focussing on coffee's taste or technical attributes.

Coffee appears during late-night study sessions, creative brainstorming, and moments of personal reflection.

Mallik explains that the campaign focusses on integrating coffee organically into life moments, rather than emphasising taste, aroma, or the benefits of coffee. This approach is in line with Nescafé's global 'Make Your World' platform, positioning the brand as a facilitator of individual aspirations.

The 90-second version will be deployed across digital and television platforms, with shorter edits planned for traditional television spots. This flexible approach allows for nuanced storytelling beyond typical advertising constraints.

The campaign primarily targets college freshers but also resonates with a wider audience of young individuals at a pivotal life stage—those eager to take charge of their futures and make significant contributions.

By breaking from its iconic four-note tune and embracing a more narrative-driven approach, Nescafé signals a sophisticated understanding of its evolving consumer base.

The campaign suggests a brand willing to adapt its communication strategy to reflect the complex, multifaceted aspirations of India's youth.

Nescafé encounters considerable competition in the Indian coffee market from various local and international brands.

The brand's roots in India trace back to the 1960s, when Nestlé first launched instant coffee in a market largely devoted to tea. Since its inception, the brand has maintained a significant presence on Indian television through a variety of advertisements over the decades.

While many of the brand’s ads ride on traditional taste and aroma narratives, Nescafé's communication strategy has consistently also attempted to connect with its target audiences through lifestyle and aspiration-driven messaging.

This latest campaign continues that approach, differentiating the brand from more functionally-oriented coffee advertisements in the Indian market.