Neeman’s gets CID's ACP Pradyuman and Salunkhe to probe its shoes

Sustainable footwear brand Neeman’s has reimagined its sixth-anniversary sale campaign by enlisting the iconic detectives from the cult classic crime show CID. ACP Pradyuman and Dr R. P. Salunkhe now investigate the "secrets" behind Neeman's shoe quality, transforming a typical sales promotion into a playful narrative that bridges generations.

"The idea for this campaign stemmed from a desire to tap into nostalgia while connecting with a broad, multi-generational audience," explains Amit Phutane, chief brand officer at Neeman's. "CID, with its iconic characters such as ACP Pradyuman, holds a special place in Indian pop culture, resonating with GenX, millennials, and Gen Z alike."

The campaign's media strategy is equally sophisticated. Neeman's has implemented a diverse media mix comprising social media platforms, digital advertisements, influencer partnerships, and offline activations. This approach aims to engage eco-conscious consumers aged 18 to 55 who value sustainability and comfort in their lifestyle choices.

"The nostalgia-driven theme helped us attract not only loyal customers but also first-time buyers intrigued by the quirky campaign," Phutane elaborates.

Key markets and expansion plans

This strategic approach aligns with Neeman's market positioning. The brand’s strongest markets are major metropolises such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, where eco-conscious consumer behaviour is most prominent. However, the company is increasingly targeting Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, capitalising on their growing interest in high-quality and sustainable products.

The expansion strategy is carefully calibrated. While approximately 80% of sales still come from online platforms, including the brand’s website and e-commerce channels, Neeman's has steadily expanded its offline presence. Currently, the brand operates 14 exclusive outlets across five cities, with these physical stores playing a vital role in building trust and offering a tangible brand experience.

"2024 has been a landmark year for Neeman's," Phutane reveals. The brand has witnessed significant growth in both revenue and customer base, with increased adoption of new collections, especially among younger audiences who resonate with the brand's sustainable and comfort-focused ethos.

Category overview

Neeman's competes in the sustainable footwear market alongside notable brands including Flatheads, Baabuk, Allbirds, Rothy's, Skechers, Nike, Walkaroo, Vivobarefoot, Wildling Shoes, and Thousand Fell.

Industry reports project the sustainable footwear market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2024 and 2030, driven by rising consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products. Innovations in sustainable materials and manufacturing processes are enabling brands to deliver stylish and functional options.

How Neeman’s fits in

Three pillars form the core of Neeman's identity: sustainability, innovation, and thoughtful design. The company is recognised for its use of environmentally friendly materials like recycled plastics and its focus on making comfortable shoes accessible at an affordable price. Its tagline, "Change to comfort," remains central to all marketing efforts.

As per Phutane, demand for sustainable and comfortable footwear has surged in recent years due to growing environmental awareness. Customers increasingly prioritise versatile designs suitable for various settings, from casual to semi-formal, with athleisure trends continuing to dominate the market.

Pricing plays a strategic role in Neeman's competitive positioning. The brand’s offerings range from Rs 600 for flip-flops to upwards of Rs 3,000 for shoes.

“Neeman's carefully calibrates its pricing to strike a balance between accessibility and high quality, ensuring competitive positioning in a dynamic sector.”

The CID-inspired campaign is more than just a marketing gimmick; it reflects Neeman's commitment to creative, engaging storytelling that goes beyond traditional product promotion. By leveraging the nostalgia of a beloved television show, Neeman's has crafted a narrative that transforms a routine shoe sale into a memorable cultural moment.

Whether this detective-themed marketing strategy will successfully solve the case of consumer engagement remains to be seen. One thing, however, is certain: Neeman's sixth-anniversary sale has not gone unnoticed.