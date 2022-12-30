Media and tech trends in a nutshell

Social media platform Twitter witnessed a lot of changes in the first month of Elon Musk’s takeover as the new CEO of the company. He made a lot of business decisions post taking over the company after a $44 billion transaction. One of these was to trim down the team. When Musk took over, Twitter had nearly 7,500 employees. Within three weeks, the number declined to about 2,700. More employees started putting in their papers post the mass layoffs. As of December 23, 2022, the number of Twitter employees is down to under 2,000.