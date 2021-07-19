"More than growing ARPU, our immediate focus is building subscriber base": Pallavi Puri, Tata Sky, on partnership with Vedantu

Leading content distribution and Pay TV platform Tata Sky has partnered with Vedantu to make quality education accessible and affordable for students across India. For ease of access to the content, the service will also be made available on the Tata Sky mobile app.

Aspirants can learn and repeat batches, get access to catch-up and on-demand content, including syllabus revision, tests, class notes, among others. They can also pose a question and have their doubts addressed by experts from Vedantu. The service will also provide exam preparation material that can be accessed via the app.