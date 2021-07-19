"More than growing ARPU, our immediate focus is building subscriber base": Pallavi Puri, Tata Sky, on partnership with Vedantu

Tata Sky and Vedantu will empower JEE and NEET aspirants with affordable access to quality education on their TV screens.
Leading content distribution and Pay TV platform Tata Sky has partnered with Vedantu to make quality education accessible and affordable for students across India. For ease of access to the content, the service will also be made available on the Tata Sky mobile app.
Aspirants can learn and repeat batches, get access to catch-up and on-demand content, including syllabus revision, tests, class notes, among others. They can also pose a question and have their doubts addressed by experts from Vedantu. The service will also provide exam preparation material that can be accessed via the app.
The partnership aims to break down the common learning barriers, including cost, distance and timing. The two linear platform services, called Tata Sky JEE Prep and Tata Sky NEET Prep, will cater to students from classes IX-X for foundation preparation (IIT, NEET, NTSE, Olympiads), and core syllabus for XI-XII IIT JEE Main, JEE Advanced (engineering) and NEET (medical).
According to a press statement, the service will be available at a pocket-friendly price of Rs 5 per day and will be delivered by best-in-class master teachers from Vedantu, including academics from IIT and AIIMS with proven track records in teaching. The teaching medium will be a mix of English and Hindi.
Speaking to afaqs!, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky, says that education, as a segment, has universal appeal. “All households, across geographies, that have NEET and JEE aspirants will be our focus. Using a high reach medium like television, Tata Sky and Vedantu wants to impart quality education, and bridge the gap between quality teachers and students.”
Puri adds that the main objective of the partnership is not just growing ARPU, but building the subscriber base for this particular service and to make it enriching so that more people can benefit from it.
The partnership also comes with another added advantage. Subscribers to Tata Sky will receive a special discount on Vedantu's live learning programs. These include courses for Grade 12 and other competitive exams, CBSE/ICSE/state board classes, and many more. Subscribers will be able to access live classes, curriculums, course revision material, etc., through this offer.
Commenting on the launch of the service, Arvind Singhal, COO, Vedantu, said in a press note, “30 million plus students across K-12 and test preparation segments benefit from Vedantu's live learning every month. We are delighted to partner with Tata Sky to take our highly trained teachers and specially curated classes to aspiring engineering and medical entrance exam students learning from their TV screens. This partnership is another step in the direction of our vision of taking quality education to every household at affordable prices.”
In addition to providing the students with a fun and engaging learning experience, the classes will also include interactive quizzes that they (the students) can respond to using the TV remote.