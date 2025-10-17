Senco Gold & Diamonds blends tradition with modern demands to woo shoppers this Dhanteras

By the time the first gold coins exchange hands this Dhanteras, Joita Sen will have already set her marketing plans for the festival in motion.

For India’s jewellers, this is the time of year when the showrooms glow brightest and customer conversations run deepest. But for Sen, creative director and director of marketing and design at Senco Gold & Diamonds, the shimmer of the season carries something more than sales targets.

It carries a question that is both timeless and urgent: how do you make gold feel contemporary while retaining its traditional significance?

“Gold is an essential part of our culture,” Sen says. “So our focus this year has been on understanding how we can meet customer demands in today’s challenging market. We have worked on innovating our designs and techniques of manufacturing through our master artisans who have been with us for generations.”

Joita Sen, creative director and director of marketing & design at Senco Gold & Diamonds

It is a challenge that rests on balancing tradition with innovation, where craftsmanship meets modern technology and evolving taste, three forces that continue to reshape India’s jewellery industry.

Tradition in a lighter form

This year, Senco’s Dhanteras and festive strategy rest on design intelligence, lightweight innovation, and digital accessibility. The brand’s focus, Sen explains, is to create jewellery that celebrates heritage while fitting seamlessly into the lifestyle of today’s consumer.

At the heart of this strategy is what Sen calls “intelligent designing”, which focuses on jewellery that looks fuller but weighs less.

“We have innovated with manufacturing techniques that give a rich, voluminous look without adding too much weight,” she says. “The demand of the market today is clear: people want lighter pieces that still make a statement.”

This approach is reflected in the brand’s Everlite range, an everyday-wear collection inspired by the lotus motif. Starting at around Rs 20,000, it is positioned as a pocket-friendly offering for younger and working consumers who want to balance design with affordability.

The brand also has its Shagun collection available for consumers, where the theme is based around Dhanteras, as per Sen.

But innovation this season goes beyond physical design. The brand has strengthened its DigiGold platform, which allows consumers to buy, sell, and save gold digitally.

“We have seen teenagers encouraging their parents to invest in Digi Gold on their behalf,” Sen shares. “It is heartening to see such young people developing financial awareness and emotional attachment to gold.”

For Senco, Dhanteras represents more than an auspicious buying day. It is a moment to connect different generations of consumers, from the traditional buyer who views gold as wealth creation to the tech-savvy Gen Z who sees it as both an investment and an expression of style.

With rising gold prices shaping buying decisions, the brand has also diversified its offering with 9-, 14-, and 18-carat jewellery.

“We want every consumer, regardless of budget, to feel they can participate in the festive celebration of gold,” Sen says.

From showrooms to screens and now streaming platforms

Sen’s understanding of the consumer is both instinctive and data-driven. She talks about customers not as demographics but as stories: a teenage girl buying her first gram of gold through the DigiGold platform or a family visiting the store every Akshaya Tritiya because it is their annual ritual of wealth creation.

“Our consumers are those who see gold as more than an ornament,” she says. “For them, it is wealth, emotion, continuity. But the younger generation, even those as young as 14 or 15, is engaging with it differently. They are digital-first investors. It is beautiful to see them encouraging their parents to invest on their behalf.”

That instinct to meet audiences where they are, whether online, in-store, or on-screen, recently also materialised into Senco's brand integration in Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bad**ds of Bollywood, the debut production from Aryan Khan.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with Gen Z and a global audience,” Sen says. “It was not just about product placement; it was about visibility on a platform that speaks to a generation we are building a relationship with.”

Over the years, Senco has had a series of celebrities representing the brand. Its ambassador roster currently includes Vidya Balan, Sourav Ganguly, Kiara Advani, and Kartik Aaryan.

“Each of them has their own personality,” Sen explains. “Vidya brings grace and sophistication that mature consumers identify with. Kiara is glamorous and aspirational. Kartik appeals to the young and stylish, and Sourav brings credibility and cultural rootedness.”

The marketing strategy itself is multi-channel, spanning digital campaigns, print, outdoor, and influencer-led outreach.

The omnichannel reality

Despite the rise of online platforms, Sen says jewellery shopping continues to be a sensory experience. “I often meet customers who tell me they come to our showrooms just to look around, have a cup of tea, and feel good,” she says.

However, she is quick to point out that the younger generation is gradually rewriting the rules. “They do not always have time to visit a store, and they are extremely tech-savvy. With virtual try-ons and detailed measurements available, they are comfortable buying jewellery online.”

According to Sen, online sales now contribute 15 to 20 per cent of Senco’s total business, driven primarily by younger consumers. Still, the brand thrives on what she calls the ‘omnichannel journey’, where customers shortlist designs online before walking into a showroom to experience them in person.

Trends that sparkle and fade

In a business where trends can change as quickly as metal prices, Sen keeps a close eye on how design preferences evolve. “In the past, it was about long earrings and big cocktail rings,” she says. “Now the focus has shifted to necklaces, especially for the bridal season, because that is the first thing you notice about a bride.”

For everyday wear, she sees layering as the defining look of the moment. “Layered chains and tanmaniya-style pendants are very popular. They allow for personal expression, which resonates with the younger crowd.”

The rising price of gold this year has been the industry’s biggest talking point. In fact, as of now, gold price has soared past $4,200 per ounce, an all-time high. But Sen is unfazed. “Gold is not just a commodity; it is part of our identity,” she says. “Price fluctuations can influence quantity, not intent.”

She notes that while some consumers may buy smaller quantities, their desire to invest remains undiminished. “For them, it is a question of value, not volume. And as a brand, and as a category, we respond with options: 18-carat, 14-carat, and even 9-carat pieces that are lighter, more affordable, yet equally beautiful.”