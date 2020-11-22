Toothbrush protection moves on from plastic head caps, UV sanitisation, sprays, to anti-bacterial bristles…

It reads, “The ADA explains that there isn't conclusive data on the effectiveness of disinfecting your toothbrush with solutions like antimicrobial mouthwash or hydrogen peroxide. It's important, however, to not put your toothbrush in the dishwasher or microwave, as these cleaning methods will likely damage your brush. A toothbrush cover may seem like a good option for keeping your toothbrush clean, but the ADA notes that closed containers create a moist environment that actually promotes the growth of bacteria.”