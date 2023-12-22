A primer on the two-year-old Zee-Sony merger saga

The merger is expected to create the largest media conglomerate in the country, commanding a market share of over 28 per cent, and is supposed to bring 75 channels, two video streaming services (Zee5 and Sony LIV) and two film studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India) under a single umbrella. After the merger, Sony will indirectly hold a majority of 50.86 per cent of the new entity, while the founders of ZEEL will hold 3.99 per cent. Other ZEEL shareholders will hold a 45.15 per cent stake.