The nitty-gritty and witty of marketing in 2023

Castrol has unveiled a renewed brand identity to better align with its distinct market positioning and to address evolving customer demands. The updated brand identity is the outcome of a brand strategy initiative involving in-depth research, analysis, and input from stakeholders, customers, and industry experts. The revised logo hones in on the company's fundamental strengths and unique features, to expand its appeal to a more diverse customer base in lubricants, services, and solutions. While retaining Castrol's iconic red, green, and white colours, which have become synonymous with the brand, this rejuvenated identity is poised to enhance digital brand memorability.