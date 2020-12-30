From Facebook's tearjerker to Akshay Kumar's covid message to CREDs IPL hit, a round-up of the best ads of 2020...

In a heterogeneous country like ours, the usage of caller tune to explain COVID-19, and what must be done, was outstanding. Respiratory etiquettes are alien to most people in India. So, it was necessary to scream in people’s ears, asking them not to spit or sneeze without covering the face. The caller tune ad did exactly that. The usage of vernacular languages only added to its effectiveness. But mismatch of dialects and the inability to cater to different sensibilities in the same state did irk many people.