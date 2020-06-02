From bread to juice and water… how ‘immunity’ became the USP across brands

Some of these products do indirectly help in building immunity, and the brand’s legal team might be under sufficient pressure to allow these claims to go through. But do remember that consumers are going to be very unforgiving in these times with opportunistic brands. Consumers are looking for brands to help them address their fears, not prey on them. It would be inadvisable to make claims that can be busted through a two-minute Google Search. It will cause clutter and confusion, and in addition, it could also cause consumer retaliation.