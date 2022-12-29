What made news in the media world in 2022?

For the first time in 10 years Netflix lost subscribers. It lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and another 1 million in the second. With this the streaming platform launched an ad-supported tier in November for the consumers who prefer to pay a lower price to watch content on the platform. The 'basic with ads' plan is available for USD 6.99 in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. However, media reports suggest that the cheaper plan is not fuelling subscriber growth.