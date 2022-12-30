Movers and Shakers of the media and tech industry in 2022

After serving the social media giant for four years, Ajit Mohan, Meta India's vice president and managing director, quit the company in November. He is set to join Snap Inc, a camera and social media company, as president of Asia Pacific, in February 2023. He will lead Snap’s India, Australia and New Zealand, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Korea businesses, and will report to Jerry Hunter. Sandhya Devanathan will be replacing him as the vice president of Meta India from January 1, 2023. She has been part of Meta since 2016, and has helmed its ecommerce initiatives in Southeast Asia.