How did advertising and marketing fare in 2022?

A brief recap of the most memorable moments in 2022.
Advertising does not just involve making ads and marketing isn't selling people services, products, aspirations, and hope, it also makes for some interesting news.
Be it dentsu India’s twists and turns, which can rival an Abbas Mustan movie, or PepsiCo leaving WPP after 37 years for rival Publicis’ Leo Burnett, there was no dearth of eye-catching stuff this year.
Here are some of the best bits from the industry afaqs! covered in 2022.
Agency Updates
dentsu India’s dizzying year continued.
1. While winning top laurels at Cannes Lions, dentsu international merged all its creative agencies into one single global network — Dentsu Creative.
3. Dentsu Webchutney, the creative agency behind The Unfiltered History Tour, witnessed an exodus of talent to the creative agency Talented co-founded by former Webchutney hands Gautam Reghunath and PG Aditya.
4. The biggest wave of Webchutney’s exodus came with founder Sidharth Rao’s exit from dentsu India. He went on to co-found Punt, a martech company.
5. Santosh Padhi, co-founder and chief creative officer of Taproot Dentsu, quit and joined Weiden + Kennedy as its chief creative in February. The independent agency announced it would, along with an existing Delhi office, open shop in Mumbai.
The Glitch co-founders Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj quit the creative agency they had launched in 2009.
MullenLowe Lintas Group, in a surprise move, announced the elevation of chief strategist Subramanyeswar S (Subbu) as CEO. Amer Jaleel, CCO and chairman and Virat Tandon, group CEO, have also left the Group. This news broke soon after Jaleel’s thoughts on idea ownership took adland by storm.
RK Swamy and BBDO parted ways after a 37-year-old partnership. The split was amicable and happened because RK Swamy Hansa group wanted to bring its various business entities under one roof.
Sumanto Chattopadhyay, the former chairman and chief creative officer of 82.5 Communications, retired from advertising after three decades. He is writing a book.
Controversial ads
Fragrance brand Layer’r Shot was called out for promoting sexual assault against women in its ads. The I&B Ministry ordered the ads to be removed from all media amid extreme criticism from all corners.