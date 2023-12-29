People on the move: Key shifts and moves in advertising, media, and marketing in 2023

“It is hard to walk away from what I have loved for thirty-one years. But I have always chosen to do the hard thing. Like taking on the challenges of changing the course of the agencies I have helmed. Now it’s time to do that with my own life. What is certain though, is that writing will be a huge part of whatever I dive into next. I am nothing if not a storyteller, a craftsman who chisels prose with a pen,” were Pawar’s words on his exit from the industry.